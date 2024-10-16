UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 125 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 211.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

NYSE:CRH opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $94.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

