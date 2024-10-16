Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 974.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $6,938,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,093.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,608. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

