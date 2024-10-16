Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

