UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 49 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $465.77 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.