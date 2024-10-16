UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 447 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 164.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.