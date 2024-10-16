OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OMF opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.