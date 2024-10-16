12,036 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

