The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,427,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,188,563.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,609,335 shares of company stock valued at $50,141,281. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

