GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

