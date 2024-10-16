GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 158.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.