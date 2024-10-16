Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 20,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,156,676.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $352,880.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,419,764.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Paul Gu sold 16,064 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $620,365.98.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,838,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00.

UPST stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

