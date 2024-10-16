UMB Bank n.a. Buys 604 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 334,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

