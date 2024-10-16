Cwm LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $245.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.55 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

