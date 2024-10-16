UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after buying an additional 734,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 52.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 721,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

