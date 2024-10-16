UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

