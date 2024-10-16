Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.65% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 106.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.8% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 128.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

IAPR opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

