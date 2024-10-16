Cwm LLC Sells 5,127 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $8,489,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of SMLF opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

