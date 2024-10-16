Cwm LLC Acquires 9,754 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.35% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 171,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

CGBL stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

