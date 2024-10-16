Cwm LLC Buys 12,399 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

