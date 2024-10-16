Cwm LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Textron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.