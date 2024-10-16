Cwm LLC Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 492.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. XN LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. UBS Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

