Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $15,187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $878.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $907.21.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

