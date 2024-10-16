Cwm LLC Purchases 2,383 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

