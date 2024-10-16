Cwm LLC Sells 725 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

