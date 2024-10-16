Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

