Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $31,028,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

