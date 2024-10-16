Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 728,592 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Embraer by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

