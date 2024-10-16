Financial Analysis: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) versus Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Jumia Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $186.49 million 2.74 -$104.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Just Eat Takeaway.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -54.40% -182.98% -57.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.