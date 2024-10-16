SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,157 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.56%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

