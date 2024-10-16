Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 40,055 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Enovix worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enovix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Trading Down 6.9 %

ENVX opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

