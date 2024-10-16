Financial Survey: ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ANZ Group and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ Group N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 21.84% 16.96% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ANZ Group and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than ANZ Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANZ Group and Private Bancorp of America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ Group $35.82 billion N/A $4.73 billion N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 2.03 $40.86 million $6.88 6.69

ANZ Group has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats ANZ Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANZ Group

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for small business owners, medium and large commercial customers, high net worth individuals, and family groups. In addition, it offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. Further, the company provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Additionally, it offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. The company serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.