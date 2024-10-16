SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.82.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

