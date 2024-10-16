SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 63,844 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,721,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 710,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,283,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 586,703 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

