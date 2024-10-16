SG Americas Securities LLC Has $534,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,306.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,306.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $491,418. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

MBWM stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.