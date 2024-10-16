United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,430 shares of company stock worth $37,204,602. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.