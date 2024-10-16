Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

VKTX stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

