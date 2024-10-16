SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,630 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 175,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

