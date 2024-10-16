SG Americas Securities LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 801,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 278,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.