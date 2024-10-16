Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,336,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,760,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 578,042 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 509,219 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after purchasing an additional 328,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

