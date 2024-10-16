SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 244.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in SM Energy by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

