Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

