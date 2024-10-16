Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COTY

Coty Stock Down 10.7 %

COTY opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after purchasing an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Coty by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.