SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of First Financial worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in First Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 81.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

