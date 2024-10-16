HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of HealthStream worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 110,189 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $878.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.