SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

