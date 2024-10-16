Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Sells 47,667 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Stock Down 3.8 %

ALAB stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALAB. Barclays lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

