Bank of America Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $32.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 537.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

