SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $569,000 in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

UPRO opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $90.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

