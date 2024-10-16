Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ATRenew by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ATRenew by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.16. ATRenew Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

