Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,189 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $877,822.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

